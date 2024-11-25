iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Lessened by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.00 and its 200-day moving average is $93.44. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $96.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.3099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

