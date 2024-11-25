iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.06 and last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 12622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.20.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $656.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 101,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 419,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,076,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 166,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

