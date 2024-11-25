iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $125.71 and last traded at $125.67, with a volume of 7073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.71.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.75.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9,889.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 195,314 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 273.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 512,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,646,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.