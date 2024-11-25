iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.16 and last traded at $93.87, with a volume of 2441771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.46.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,095,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,398,000 after purchasing an additional 146,632 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,905,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,426,000 after buying an additional 91,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,205,000 after buying an additional 346,414 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,658,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,185,000 after buying an additional 182,050 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,202,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,843,000 after acquiring an additional 31,625 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

