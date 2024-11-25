iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.52 and last traded at $44.29, with a volume of 21566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $926.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $260,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

