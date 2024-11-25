iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $315.47 and last traded at $314.87, with a volume of 13119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $310.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.59.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 424.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.