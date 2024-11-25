iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IVE opened at $203.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.68 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.53.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

