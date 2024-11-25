James Patrick Reilly Sells 10,000 Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Stock

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) President James Patrick Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 272,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,136,619. The trade was a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Red Violet Trading Up 1.8 %

RDVT traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.78. 335,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,400. Red Violet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $534.78 million, a P/E ratio of 105.86 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63.

Institutional Trading of Red Violet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Red Violet by 352.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Violet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Violet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Red Violet by 157.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

