Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 337 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 359.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average is $48.63. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $49.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

