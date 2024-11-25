Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Insider Sells $1,500,000.00 in Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) insider Maya Prosor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,300. This trade represents a 50.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Maya Prosor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Maya Prosor sold 20,000 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

Lemonade Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:LMND traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,917,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,735. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lemonade from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lemonade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 31.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 42,822 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 1,549.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 18,480 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 388.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 131,784 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Lemonade by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 37,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter worth $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

