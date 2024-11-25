Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.210–0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $169.0 million-$176.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of 178.410. Leslie’s also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.21)-($0.20) EPS.

LESL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.96.

Shares of LESL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,164,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,296. The company has a market capitalization of $649.03 million, a P/E ratio of 175.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $8.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51.

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

