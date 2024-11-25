Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.91 and last traded at $103.91, with a volume of 789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Limbach from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Limbach in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

Limbach Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average of $67.06.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Limbach’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $433,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,580. This represents a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Limbach during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 385.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Limbach by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

