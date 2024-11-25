LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Given New $3.20 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $5.15 to $3.20 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 88.24% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on LIQT. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of LiqTech International from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on LIQT
LiqTech International Price Performance
Institutional Trading of LiqTech International
An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiqTech International stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of LiqTech International worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 35.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LiqTech International
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Strategic ETFs for Bearish Investors Post-Election
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.