LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Given New $3.20 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $5.15 to $3.20 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 88.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LIQT. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of LiqTech International from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

LIQT traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,844. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. LiqTech International has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiqTech International stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of LiqTech International worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 35.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

