Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 29588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Liquidity Services

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.82 million, a PE ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, EVP John Daunt sold 41,454 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $901,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,986. This trade represents a 44.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $69,864.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,261.88. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,178 shares of company stock worth $1,816,576 over the last three months. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 19.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Further Reading

