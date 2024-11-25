Littlejohn & Co. LLC Sells 789,678 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC cut its position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,113,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789,678 shares during the quarter. Aveanna Healthcare accounts for about 21.4% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned about 4.20% of Aveanna Healthcare worth $42,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 21.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 35.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVAH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $5.84 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

