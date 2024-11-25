Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 239 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 2.0% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 27,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $2,588,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $1,265,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 185,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $59.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average is $47.77. The company has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.07.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

