Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 151,744 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 151,744 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.34% of Casella Waste Systems worth $84,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CWST opened at $112.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 938.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.16 and a 12 month high of $112.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.12.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $411.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $184,781.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,088.85. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

