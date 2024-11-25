Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 2,275,304 Shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LSGR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LSGR – Free Report) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,180,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275,304 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.58% of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF worth $254,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF Stock Performance

LSGR stock opened at $38.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35. Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $175.06 million, a PE ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF Profile

The Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (LSGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that focuses on US-listed large-cap stocks but may include companies of any capitalization through a growth investment style.

