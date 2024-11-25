Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,976,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 127,023 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $555,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 29.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 448,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.94.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $135.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.47. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.70 and a 1-year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.13%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,518,588.62. This trade represents a 4.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,965 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

