Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 33,874 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,094,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,874 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $65,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 322.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 72.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $63.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average is $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCOM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Macquarie upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

