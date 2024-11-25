M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 42.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 184.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,200. This trade represents a 51.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M/I Homes Stock Up 1.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHO stock opened at $163.51 on Monday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.62 and a 52 week high of $176.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.24.

MHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

