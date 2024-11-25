MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 6.8% – Still a Buy?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.79. Approximately 49,081,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 55,535,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie lifted their price target on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Compass Point downgraded MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

MARA Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 5.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.72.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. MARA’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MARA

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,169,451.30. This represents a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,022,547.90. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MARA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MARA by 124.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MARA by 74.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of MARA during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of MARA during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

