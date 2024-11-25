Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $432,000 in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34,366.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 828,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,831,000 after purchasing an additional 826,509 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 313.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 856,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,325,000 after acquiring an additional 649,319 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,079,000 after buying an additional 45,811 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $342.28 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $258.83 and a 1 year high of $344.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.80.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

