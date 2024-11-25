MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.22, but opened at $13.74. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 6,310 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06.

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

