Mike J. Taylor Purchases 2,000 Shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,079. This represents a 1.23 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Friedman Industries Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of Friedman Industries stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,205. The company has a market cap of $107.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.38. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $19.52.
Friedman Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Friedman Industries
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Friedman Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.
View Our Latest Research Report on FRD
Friedman Industries Company Profile
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Friedman Industries
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Strategic ETFs for Bearish Investors Post-Election
Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.