Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Roku by 126.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,535,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,646,000 after acquiring an additional 856,401 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Roku by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 73.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 42,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,373,000 after acquiring an additional 30,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Roku in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,625. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $1,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $387,544. This trade represents a 83.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,240 shares of company stock worth $6,729,582 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $70.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 2.07. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

