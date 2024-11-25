Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 19,753 FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 137.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 19,749 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 8.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,200,000 after buying an additional 37,810 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $877,773.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,735,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,206,443.14. This represents a 0.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,375,401.20. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,853. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstCash Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $104.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $133.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.21.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $837.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCFS shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

