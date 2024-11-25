Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $23.91 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,485 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for 1.5% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $23,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 410,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.9% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.6% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $224.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $249.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.