Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 24,193 Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 0.06% of Globant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Globant by 529.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth about $31,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Globant by 15,800.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 65.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Globant by 430.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globant from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Globant from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Globant from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.06.

GLOB stock opened at $229.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.39. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $151.68 and a 52 week high of $251.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.16.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

