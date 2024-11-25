Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 4,872 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $1,761,744.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,683.76. This represents a 50.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $159,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,589,044. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,956 shares of company stock valued at $46,058,091. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $240.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.76 and a twelve month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 130.74%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

