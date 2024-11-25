Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $15.21 Million Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 318,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,209,000. Cameco accounts for 1.0% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,088,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,680,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cameco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,314,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Up 1.2 %

Cameco stock opened at $60.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.65. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $60.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco Increases Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

