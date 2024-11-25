Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $2.93 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. The trade was a 24.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $32.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

