Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,215,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,242,000 after acquiring an additional 489,068 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 12,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470,573 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,452,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,467,000 after purchasing an additional 293,773 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,970,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,719 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,677,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,579,000 after purchasing an additional 88,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.33. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.