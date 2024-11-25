Nancy Adriana Davies Acquires 5,000 Shares of Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) Stock

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nancy Adriana Davies acquired 5,000 shares of Tree Island Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,580.00.

Tree Island Steel Price Performance

Shares of TSE TSL opened at C$2.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.36 million, a PE ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.10. Tree Island Steel Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.48 and a twelve month high of C$3.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.87.

Get Tree Island Steel alerts:

Tree Island Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.00%.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

Read More

