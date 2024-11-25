National American University (NAUH) versus The Competition Critical Analysis

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National American University and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio National American University $9.64 million $160,000.00 3.73 National American University Competitors $495.14 million $29.19 million 10.52

National American University’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than National American University. National American University is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

National American University has a beta of -1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National American University’s rivals have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of National American University shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 56.6% of National American University shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares National American University and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National American University 2.76% N/A N/A National American University Competitors -6.50% -18.96% 2.65%

Summary

National American University rivals beat National American University on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

National American University Company Profile

National American University Holdings, Inc. owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education. As of July 31, 2019, it operated five 33 educational sites in Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, South Dakota, and Texas; and distance learning service centers and administration offices in Rapid City, South Dakota, as well as through the Internet. The company also engages in the real estate business, which rents apartment units; and develops and sells condominium units in the Fairway Hills Planned Residential Development area of Rapid City, South Dakota. National American University Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

