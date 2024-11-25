Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 31,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 75,223 shares.The stock last traded at $43.86 and had previously closed at $45.60.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the third quarter worth $126,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

