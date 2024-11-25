Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 116,620.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $750,713,000 after purchasing an additional 642,920 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $216,538,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Netflix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after buying an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $222,871,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,878.20. The trade was a 99.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,866 shares of company stock valued at $133,393,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.5 %

NFLX stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $902.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,625. The stock has a market cap of $385.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $908.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $755.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $691.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp upped their price target on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.