New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.89. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS.

Shares of NJR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 585,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.59. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $51.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 75.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

