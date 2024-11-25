New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.89. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS.
New Jersey Resources Price Performance
Shares of NJR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 585,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.59. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $51.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.29.
New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 75.31%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on NJR
About New Jersey Resources
New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than New Jersey Resources
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.