Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 70.75 ($0.89), with a volume of 137164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.80 ($0.88).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.51) target price on shares of Nexteq in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.
Nexteq Price Performance
About Nexteq
Nexteq plc operates as a business-to-business technology design and supply chain partner to industrial equipment manufacturers North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, rest of the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The Quixant segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions, such as cabinets and other computer platforms, as well as software for the casino gaming and slot machine industry.
