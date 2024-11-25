Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Invests $240,000 in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $635,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 123,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE stock opened at $213.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.05.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This represents a 15.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. This trade represents a 13.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

