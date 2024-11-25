Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Bought by Unison Asset Management LLC

Unison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,573 shares during the period. NU makes up 7.7% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $16,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NU by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,912,000 after buying an additional 24,140,416 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NU by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,237,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,194,000 after buying an additional 7,279,458 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,704,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,860,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 96,754,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,705,000 after buying an additional 6,435,526 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NU. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

