ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.46 and last traded at $78.46, with a volume of 528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.10.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.71%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 266.0% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 150.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 75.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also

