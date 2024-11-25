Parkway Corporate Limited (ASX:PWN) Insider Acquires A$17,333.33 in Stock

Parkway Corporate Limited (ASX:PWN – Get Free Report) insider Bahay Ozcakmak acquired 1,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$17,333.33 ($11,328.97).
Parkway Corporate Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.07.
Parkway Corporate Company Profile
