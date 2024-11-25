Parkway Corporate Limited (ASX:PWN) Insider Acquires A$17,333.33 in Stock

Parkway Corporate Limited (ASX:PWN – Get Free Report) insider Bahay Ozcakmak acquired 1,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$17,333.33 ($11,328.97).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.07.

Parkway Corporate Company Profile

Parkway Corporate Limited, a cleantech company, provides water treatment products and solutions in Australia. It operates through three segments: Parkway Process Solutions, Parkway Process Technologies, and Parkway Ventures. The company offers analytical instruments for measuring water treatment related parameters; laboratory equipment; laboratory consumables, such as transfer pipettes, centrifuge tubes, syringes, test tubes, measuring jugs, cylinders, and flasks; water treatment systems; and a range of pumps comprising specialty chemical dosing pumps, diaphragm pumps, HVAC pumps, submersible pumps, and high-pressure and high-capacity pumps, as well as related parts and accessories.

