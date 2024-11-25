Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

Paul Mueller Trading Up 0.1 %

MUEL stock opened at $200.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. Paul Mueller has a 1-year low of $52.27 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.64.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $62.09 million for the quarter.

About Paul Mueller

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in the United States, North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, EU countries, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four reportable segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

