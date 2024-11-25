Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $417,000 Stock Position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.21% of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KCCA. Sharp Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 242.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,997,000. Jordan Park Group LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 4,560,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,211,000 after purchasing an additional 128,267 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 505,106 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KCCA opened at $20.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

About KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

