Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 884.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,943,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136,219 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,870.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 556,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,651,000 after buying an additional 528,123 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 517,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 184,320 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 479,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

