Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 115,132 Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 115,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,116.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,175,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,671,000 after acquiring an additional 302,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $76.71 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

