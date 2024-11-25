Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 115,132 Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 115,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,352,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,116.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,175,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,671,000 after acquiring an additional 302,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $76.71 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.11.
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
