Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,289,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,176,423,000 after buying an additional 122,828 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,738,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,359 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,784,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,352,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186,133 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,519,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,608,000 after purchasing an additional 128,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,082,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,054,000 after purchasing an additional 80,101 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $190.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $95.25 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

