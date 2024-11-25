Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of ACI Worldwide worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,400,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,044,000 after buying an additional 196,099 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 26.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 109,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 673,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens cut ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $58.64 on Monday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $68,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,620.16. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

