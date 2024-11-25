Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.88 and last traded at $59.88, with a volume of 2297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.43.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 276,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.